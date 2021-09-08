Tributes
HPD issues over 100 citations on Labor Day weekend with majority related to large gatherings

Police stepped up enforcement over Labor Day weekend to crack down on large gatherings.
Police stepped up enforcement over Labor Day weekend to crack down on large gatherings.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said officers issued more than 100 citations over Labor Day weekend amid an increase in enforcement.

Officials said more than 200 warnings were also issued with violations relating to large outdoor gatherings as well as park and traffic violations.

HPD said a majority of citations and warnings were issued at beaches and parks to groups that exceeded more that 25 people.

Honolulu police said no arrests were made for violating the emergency COVID restrictions issued by the governor to mitigate the surge in cases and rise in hospitalizations.

“Having more officers at the beach parks throughout the weekend made a difference,” said Interim Chief Rade Vanic. “In many cases, officers were able to talk to people before they set up the large tents and gathered in larger groups.”

HPD said officers also disrupted several large illegal gatherings that were promoted on social media, including parties that were planned at a Mokuleia Ranch and several Honolulu bars.

Officers also dispersed several large groups in parking lots and reported no major incidents after monitoring a convoy of COVID mandate protestors from Kapolei to Ala Moana.

