Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s McKenzie Milton reflects on his return to football over the weekend

After being sidelined for over 1,000 days, Mililani’s McKenzie Milton return to the football...
After being sidelined for over 1,000 days, Mililani’s McKenzie Milton return to the football field Sunday night for the Florida State Seminoles.(Florida State Seminoles)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being sidelined for over 1,000 days, Mililani’s McKenzie Milton return to the football field Sunday night for the Florida State Seminoles.

“I was just grateful.” Milton told Hawaii News Now’s Steve Uyehara. “I was having fun out there, I was having fun like it was 3 years ago again. I was just embracing that moment, having fun in that moment.”

The former Trojan rightfully embracing the moment on Sunday, having spent the last three years recovering from a devastating knee injury that he suffered back in 2018 while at the University of Central Florida.

“You can’t go around tough things, you’ve got to go through them.” Milton said. “You’ve got to take them head on and attack them.”

With that mentality, McKenzie went through multiple surgeries and attacked countless hours of rehab to return to the gridiron — something no one with the same injury has been able to accomplish.

Fast forward three years later, with a move up state from UCF to FSU and Milton did just that.

Coming into the game late in the fourth quarter of the Noles’ season opener against No. 9 Notre Dame, leading the offense to two scoring drives and nearly completing the comeback in overtime.

Although FSU didn’t pull off the upset, the entire country got to witness Milton’s return to football on national television, but like a true competitor Milton was more focused on his team and getting his job done.

“I felt like I went in there and executed the plays that were called.” Milton said. “Obviously I wish we could have pulled it out in overtime or in regulation, but the ball rolls this way or that way sometimes and Notre Dame got the victory, but I did okay, I guess.”

Milton’s story is one of resiliency, a story that Milton says would not have been possible without the support of the islands.

“I love you guys so much.” Milton said. “Thank you guys for your thoughts, prayers, I’m going to put on for you guys, I’m going to put on for Hawaii just like I always do so I love you guys.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waikiki
Hawaii sees drop in tourists 2 weeks after governor asks visitors not to travel to state
HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Law enforcement will be out in force on Labor Day to stop large gatherings.
Increased law enforcement presence expected to break up large Labor Day gatherings
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Mililani grad McKenzie Milton on inspirational college football comeback
Mckenzie Milton is back.
Mckenzie Milton plays in first game since 2018, leading FSU to near comeback against Notre Dame
A tough weekend on the road for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team, falling to...
Wahine volleyball falls to No. 19 Utah in four sets
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team christened their new home turf with a...
‘Bows open Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex with win over Portland State