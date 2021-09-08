Tributes
Hawaii reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 69,144

File photo of COVID-19 testing
File photo of COVID-19 testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 380 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 69,144.

Meanwhile, no new fatalities were reported. The death toll stands at 626.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 11,067 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Wednesday:

  • 203 were on Oahu
  • 95 on Hawaii Island
  • 54 on Maui
  • 19 on Kauai

There were also nine residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 64.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 72.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

