Forecast: Steady winds to ease before the weekend

Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet
Forecast: More of the best weather on the planet
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relatively dry moderate trades will continue through Thursday before weakening slightly this weekend. Lighter winds Friday and Saturday will be accompanied by increased shower activity. Friday through Saturday will be characterized by gentle to moderate trades and an increase in shower coverage and intensity over windward and mauka areas, especially overnight and in the early morning hours. There will be increased potential for clouds and showers Friday and Saturday afternoon over favored sheltered leeward areas.

A series of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf near seasonal levels through the remainder of the work week, with surf dropping to slightly below normal levels this weekend through early next week. East shore surf will remain very small during the next 7 days. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through Saturday, with a small north swell giving north shore surf a slight boost Sunday through early next week.

