EMS: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Kapolei Tuesday afternoon.

Police shutdown southbound lanes of Renton Road to Kapolei Parkway following the crash around 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews including EMS responded and found a 20-year-old man dead at the scene of the crash. Authorities say he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree.

Factors of the crash are unclear at this time as police are investigating the incident.

The victim hasn’t yet been publicly identified. The road remains closed.

This story will be updated with new details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.