Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

EMS: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree in Kapolei

HNN File
HNN File(ok)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Kapolei Tuesday afternoon.

Police shutdown southbound lanes of Renton Road to Kapolei Parkway following the crash around 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews including EMS responded and found a 20-year-old man dead at the scene of the crash. Authorities say he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree.

Factors of the crash are unclear at this time as police are investigating the incident.

The victim hasn’t yet been publicly identified. The road remains closed.

This story will be updated with new details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waikiki
Hawaii sees drop in tourists 2 weeks after governor asks visitors not to travel to state
HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Law enforcement will be out in force on Labor Day to stop large gatherings.
Increased law enforcement presence expected to break up large Labor Day gatherings
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics

Latest News

Oahu gyms are among the businesses that will participate in the Safe Access Oahu program.
Thousands of businesses prepare to comply with Safe Access Oahu ― and brace for its impacts
499 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide, no additional deaths
A roach infestation was among the several hazards found at the restaurant.
Department of Health temporarily shuts down roach-infested Maui pizzeria
FILE
Watch ‘This is Now’: US surpasses 40M known COVID cases as fears of new surge grow