Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Dentures lost at state fair, owner to be reunited soon

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:15 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some dentures lost at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield will soon be back in the mouth of their owner.

The Illinois State Police took to social media this week, showing a picture of a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked.

In a “breaking news” update, ISP announced their toothy case had been solved.

“The owner has been in contact with the lost and found and should be reunited with their previously misplaced pearly whites very soon,” the post said. “Thank you to all that made this reunion a reality. Thank you and now back to your regularly scheduled scrolling.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Oahu gyms are among the businesses that will participate in the Safe Access Oahu program.
Businesses prepare to comply with Safe Access Oahu ― and brace for its impacts
499 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide, no additional deaths
Traffic cameras captured the scene of the crash along Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway
EMS: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree in Kapolei
A roach infestation was among the several hazards found at the restaurant.
Department of Health temporarily shuts down roach-infested Maui pizzeria

Latest News

Mementos of lives lost on 9/11 help put the tragedy in perspective.
9/11 artifacts share ‘pieces of truth’ in victims’ stories
Police forces guard the special courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. In a secure...
Paris terror trial opens for 20 accused in 2015 attacks
A Minnesota farmer has put his own spin on the traditional corn maze by creating a hemp maze to...
Farmer creates field maze made of hemp
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
World health leader urges halt to booster shots for rest of year
A Minnesota farmer has put his own spin on the traditional corn maze by creating a hemp maze to...
Farmer makes a hemp field maze