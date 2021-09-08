Delays expected for Hawaii County services as COVID causes staffing shortages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County officials told residents to expect delays for county services due to staffing issues caused by a surge in COVID cases on the island.

The county said delayed services include building, solid waste, vehicle registration and licensing, traffic and parks maintenance.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said employees who are exposed to the virus or identified as a close contact need to be sent home and cleared before returning to work. This, he said, is leading to a reduction in available staff.

Officials said COVID is also affecting staffing due to mandatory 10-day quarantines for certain employees, childcare issues or the inability of unvaccinated employees to produce a negative COVID test.

“Just about every department has taken shortages in staffing. We’ve had it even in the mayors office believe it or not,” Roth said. “We’ve had people in close contact with people and they’ve ended up staying home and waiting until they got their test.”

Hawaii County said nearly 74% of its workforce is fully vaccinated with about 5% of employees receiving only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

