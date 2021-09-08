Tributes
David John ‘DJ’ Pratt, lead guitarist of Kalapana, dies at 66

David John 'DJ' Pratt
David John 'DJ' Pratt(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:15 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - David John ‘DJ’ Pratt, lead guitarist of the band Kalapana, died Tuesday afternoon after being found unresponsive at his home, according to a spokesperson for the group.

Pratt was an original member of the popular Hawaiian band, which gained famed in the 1970s with hit songs like “Black Sand,” “When The Morning Comes,” “Kona Daze,” among other classics.

The beloved group also won the Na Hoku Hanohano Award/Lifetime Achievement Award.

Along with being the lead guitar player, Pratt was also a television and audio sound engineer, producer and songwriter. 

He was 66 years old.

