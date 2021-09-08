As COVID cases surge at public schools, teachers union files grievances over unsafe conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association has filed two grievances with the state Department of Education claiming educators are being forced to work in unsafe conditions.

HSTA is calling on the DOE to provide more resources, flexibility and a chance to be heard.

“I would exponentially put that up there that every day is a risk,” said Aaron Kubo, a Social Studies teacher at Hilo Intermediate. “And that risk is growing and growing and so is the stress.”

Kubo said during the first week of classes, he had 17 students out of the classroom, who were either infected or a close contact.

At his 90-year-old campus, Kubo said social distancing is not realistic.

“As teachers, you know, we are trying to be mitigating of those strategies, but it’s very stressful for us to actually try and handle all those and first teach, right?” said Kubo. “And then worry about kids that are coming in and out of quarantine.”

On Oahu, 5th graders Hawaii News Now spoke with said their school leaders are doing their best.

“Everybody’s pretty much listening, but some people don’t really social distance as much,” said Aidan Sugitan, a student at Maemae Elementary School. “Sometimes they gather around.”

“We just wear a mask, three feet apart, but if it’s on the ground, three squares apart,” said Braylen Fujikawa, a Moanalua Elementary student.

“The vice principal walks around and reminds people to wear their masks at all times,” added Toran Takara, who is also a student at Moanalua Elementary School.

But masks are only part of the equation.

HSTA’s president, Osa Tui Jr. said teachers and school administrators are having to do contact tracing themselves, but even that’s inefficient.

“A lot of times the administrators are just looking at a seating chart from a teacher and making a decision based on what they see on the seating chart as to who to quarantine,” Tui said.

“We’re seeing that some of our parents are sending their kids to school. They may have sent them to get a test, but they’re not even waiting for the result, where they might even know that their children have COVID or have siblings of COVID and are continuing to send their students to school.”

In two grievances filed last week, the HSTA says teachers are having to work extra hours being forced to teach remotely while on sick leave.

And the option to teach from home is only reserved for new hires.

“And then we’re seeing teachers who are home, using up their sick leave to be safe, that would be more than willing to teach some of these distance learning courses are not being allowed to do so,” said Tui.

“And the department is just saying, ‘Sorry, we’re only accepting new hires for these distance learning teachers’ and that really is frustrating.”

Some parents said that schools should be looking into more learning options.

“I think they should go to like maybe partial where you cut the classroom in half and cut the class size in half,” said Moanalua Elementary parent, Tracy Fujikawa. “So many days on, so many days off and you alternate.”

Meanwhile, the other grievance filed is about testing mandates for employees who are unvaccinated.

“So, those are concerns that we have for our members who are having to spend those hours in the lines, we’re having to pay out of pocket,” said Tui. “And we’d like to see that the state or the schools start putting up more sites that our members can have access to free and convenient testing, when necessary.”

With these grievances filed, teachers said they just want to be heard.

“I really wish the department would come and bargain with us because seriously, it doesn’t feel like we’re being heard and we’re being ignored,” said Kubo.

Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi released the following statement.

From the onset of the COVID pandemic in March 2020, the Department has been engaged in semi-monthly and monthly meetings with the HSTA on COVID-related issues that affect teachers covered under Bargaining Unit 5.

Hayashi said they remain focused on providing safe in-person learning for all students.

