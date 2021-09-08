Tributes
Car gets stuck in sinkhole caused by 12-inch water main break in Waiau

A car got stuck in a sinkhole caused by a water main break in Waiau.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:06 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is making repairs to a 12-inch water main break in the Waiau area of Pearl City on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. on Kamahao Street near Waiau Elementary School.

Officials said a vehicle got stuck in a sinkhole that was created by the break, but it was quickly towed out. No injuries were reported.

At least eight complexes in the area do not have water, crews on scene said.

School is still in session at Waiau Elementary, according to the state Department of Education. However, water service could be impacted as repair work continues.

This story will be updated.

