In bid to keep COVID patients out of hospitals, antibody clinics poised to ramp up in Hawaii

More federal reinforcements are expected to arrive at the end of this week as part of a statewide effort to ramp up antibody treatment for COVID patients.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is already offered in at least 12 medical facilities across the state to COVID patients 12 and up with underlying health conditions and with mild to moderate COVID symptoms. The treatment aims to keep infected people from being hospitalized.

Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office in Kahului started antibody infusions last week by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which is under the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

“Today will be our 25th patient,” said Jill Riggs, director of Clinic Operations for Kaiser Clinics Maui.

“We had a gentleman about halfway through his infusion got his sense of smell back so it definitely got some chicken skin to the staff and myself who happened to be there,” she added.

Riggs says most patients were unvaccinated. They’ve seen no adverse reactions and the treatment decreases hospitalizations up to 70 to 80% in some cases.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii, meanwhile, says drug supplies are limited.

And because of hospital staffing shortages, 30 federally-funded civilian workers will start to arrive at the end of the week to beef up more clinics over the next 10 to 14 days.

“We are bringing in the civilians from the mainland using federal funding to supplement what is going on in the state so we can give more individuals this treatment,” said Hilton Raethel, Healthcare Association of Hawaii president and CEO.

The six sites for expanded antibody therapy with the federal aid are:

The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Care Center

Maui Memorial Medical Center

Kaiser’s Moanalua Medical Center

Hilo Medical Center

Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu

And Pali Momi Medical Center.

Hilo Medical Center is already offering antibody infusion in its ER.

Its expanded clinic is expected to open next week.

“We stepped up our efforts to find the space even though space is very limited, but we know this will help take the strain off our health care system,” said Elena Cabatu, the hospital’s director of marketing, and public and legislative affairs.

As clinics ramp up, state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole ― who’s on the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 ― worries about long lines of unvaccinated demanding treatment.

“I think the folks that really have trouble with the mandates are looking for alternatives,” he said.

That’s one reason health experts are telling people that antibody treatments are not a replacement for the COVID vaccine. They’re not used until a person is already sick from COVID and once a patient is hospitalized the treatment is no longer an option.

