Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

85-year-old woman dies three weeks after dog attack on Hawaii Island

Dolores Oskins died from injuries of a dog attack in mid-August.
Dolores Oskins died from injuries of a dog attack in mid-August.(Family)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, the elderly Puna woman who was attacked by several dogs last month died from her injuries.

Family members identified her as 85-year-old Dolores Oskins. She died Sunday at the Hilo Medical Center — three weeks after the incident.

She was bit on Aug. 14 while looking for her lost dog in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Dogs from a nearby lot charged her, biting her on her head, neck, and arms.

[Read the original report: Elderly woman critically injured after being attacked by dogs on Hawaii Island]

Her elderly husband and another family member was also hurt when they tried to get the dogs off her.

The two dogs were taken into custody by Hawai’i Animal Control Officers.

Police say they’re still investigating the case and will forward their findings case to the prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waikiki
Hawaii sees drop in tourists 2 weeks after governor asks visitors not to travel to state
HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Law enforcement will be out in force on Labor Day to stop large gatherings.
Increased law enforcement presence expected to break up large Labor Day gatherings
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics

Latest News

Generic Image
With demand for ambulances on Oahu so high, some patients are now having to wait
Traffic cameras captured the scene of the crash along Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway
EMS: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree in Kapolei
Oahu gyms are among the businesses that will participate in the Safe Access Oahu program.
Thousands of businesses prepare to comply with Safe Access Oahu ― and brace for its impacts
499 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide, no additional deaths