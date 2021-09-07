Despite pledged crackdown, watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department hasn’t released any information about how many citations for illegal gatherings were issued over the Labor Day weekend.

But a group that’s been tracking COVID violations said the party crowd was still in full swing.

Members of the Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers say they heard of at least 10 illegal gatherings on Oahu over the weekend.

“Some of them private parties, underground parties, raves that are still going on that in the long-run will affect our communities,” said Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, of Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers.

Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers provided videos showing people entering various Oahu nightclubs.

In several locations, there are police cars parked outside, but it’s unclear if officers took any action.

“If you are breaking these mandates while we are at home adhering to the mandates, who is getting rewarded? Because a slap on the wrist and a slap on the okole is not enough while we stay at home,” said Hewett.

While many others did stay home, Oahu’s beaches and parks were dotted with small gatherings.

At Ala Moana Beach Park, most people stuck to their bubbles.

“So that we’re not like spreading out and like meeting all new people,” said Jared Swiney, of Pearl Harbor. “So, we’re trying to keep it just to people that we live and work with.”

“I thought it would be much more crowded than this, but when I look around, it’s not, hardly any traffic coming in,” said Bonnie Caddell of Waikiki.

On the west side, lines of cars packed the parking lot and side of the road at White Plains Beach, but on the sand people spread out.

At Pokai Bay, groups set up tents along the shoreline but kept their distance from one another.

HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations Tuesday.

