Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Surfers save woman after wave knocks her off cliff at China Walls

China walls
China walls(Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers helped rescue a woman from Canada after a wave knocked her off a cliff at China Walls on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said around 3:30 p.m., a wave washed the 29-year-old woman into the ocean.

“There was a big set that came in and this one girl was too close to the edge and the wave knocked her off and she got dragged down into that bay over there and she went into the rocks and we had to swim down and grab her,” said Robert Farmer, a Marine stationed in Kaneohe.

Witnesses said she appeared to have several large cuts and broken bones.

Paramedics arrived and treated and transported the woman to the hospital in serious condition.

Lifeguards have been warning people all summer to stay away from the East Oahu hangout.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waikiki
Hawaii sees drop in tourists 2 weeks after governor asks visitors not to travel to state
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Law enforcement will be out in force on Labor Day to stop large gatherings.
Increased law enforcement presence expected to break up large Labor Day gatherings
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics
EMS in Oahu
2-year-old in serious condition after being hit by vehicle

Latest News

According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii the acute care module is slated to open...
As COVID surge continues, tent set up outside West Oahu hospital to expand ER capabilities
Oahu gyms are among the businesses that will participate in the Safe Access Oahu program.
Gyms are preparing for Safe Access Oahu program, but there’s still mixed reaction
FILE
Despite new report, state says Mu variant hasn’t been detected in Hawaii
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Gyms are preparing for Safe Access Oahu program, but there’s still mixed reaction