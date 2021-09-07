Surfers save woman after wave knocks her off cliff at China Walls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers helped rescue a woman from Canada after a wave knocked her off a cliff at China Walls on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said around 3:30 p.m., a wave washed the 29-year-old woman into the ocean.

“There was a big set that came in and this one girl was too close to the edge and the wave knocked her off and she got dragged down into that bay over there and she went into the rocks and we had to swim down and grab her,” said Robert Farmer, a Marine stationed in Kaneohe.

Witnesses said she appeared to have several large cuts and broken bones.

Paramedics arrived and treated and transported the woman to the hospital in serious condition.

Lifeguards have been warning people all summer to stay away from the East Oahu hangout.

