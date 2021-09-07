Tributes
Maui police arrest Rhode Island visitor for violating state’s safe travel rules

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:05 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a visitor over the weekend for violating the state’s travel quarantine rule.

According to police, Daniel Kirkutis, 42, was arrested on Saturday.

Police said the Rhode Island man did not have a negative pre-travel COVID test nor did he have a place to stay to complete the 10-day travel quarantine.

He was transported to the Wailuku police station, but officials said he later volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Vermont.

