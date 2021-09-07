Makaha’s Keaau Beach Park is serene, but hidden in the brush was an unsanitary problem

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Illegal dumping has been a problem for years at the Keaau Beach Park. But area resident Kalei Salcedo says the problem recently became unbearable after nearby homeless campers began burying their human waste in city recycling bins.

“I had enough,” said Salcedo, who lives across the street from the park.

She says it took four months of calling the city and other officials before the City Parks Department finally removed the makeshift cesspool last week.

“This park has been neglected for years. And being neglected for years is not acceptable,” said Salcedo.

The city, which has conducted numerous clean ups and sweeps in the area, said there’s no excuse for people dumping human waste in a park.

“So this kind of illegal dumping is completely unacceptable. The waste that we saw out there this past week is just frankly disgusting,” said Nate Serota, spokesman for the city Department of Parks & Recreation.

“We really want to try and empower the community to be our eyes and ears out there -- to help show us where these things are. In this particular situation, they did that.”

Two years ago, the city hauled out 40 abandoned vehicles, two boats and dozens of tires from the park but the dumping continued.

The city now plans to plans to repave the dirt parking lots and trim some of the park’s trees. It also will conduct work on the park’s irrigation and plumbing systems.

The construction, which will begin at the end of the month, is expected to shut down the park and campground until December.

Environmental activist Carroll Cox said more has to be done.

“The state and the (city) Parks and Recreation, should be more aggressive,” Cox said.

“Set up some cameras. I know that sounds like an invasion of privacy but as far as I’m concerned you don’t have any privacy rights if you’re violating people’s rights to clean air and clean water.”

