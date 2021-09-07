Gyms are preparing for Safe Access Oahu program, but there’s still mixed reaction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In less than a week, thousands of Honolulu businesses will have to comply with the Safe Access Oahu program.

That includes, restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.

Workout facilities are already working out the logistics for next week. Members are going to need to either show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

But there’s mixed reaction within the community.

“I was not the happiest because it puts little extra steps telling people what they’re supposed to be doing,” said Patricia Carrera, co-owner of Hot Yoga Kapolei. “I feel as the business owners, we shouldn’t be telling people what to do with their bodies, but I’m very grateful as a business owner that I can still be here providing services for my community.”

Some have told us they’ve begun to lose members. The YMCA said they’ve also seen folks sign up because people now feel safe. They said most of their members, however, are fully vaccinated.

“We don’t mind showing our vaccinations or we feel a lot better and safer,” said Karen Momohara, a YMCA member who frequents the Leeward branch.

The YMCA said it is supportive of the measure, especially since there’s an option for testing. But staff is worried about how that will play out.

“We do believe that the state and city has to provide more free access to testing that’s easily available and free for those folks that are making those choices,” said Lisa Ontai, vice president of marketing and mission advancement for the YMCA of Honolulu. “Especially for those who have a religious or medical reason for not getting a vaccination. But we’re ready. "

