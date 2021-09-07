Tributes
Group plans peaceful rally at Honolulu Hale to save popular Haiku Stairs

Haiku Stairs, also known as “Stairway to Heaven”
Haiku Stairs, also known as “Stairway to Heaven”(Friends of Haiku Stairs)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:26 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Friends of Haiku Stairs are planning a peaceful rally at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday afternoon.

The group wants to start a dialogue with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi at the City Council to save Haiku Stairs, also known as “Stairway to Heaven.”

The stairs remain a popular hiking spot despite being off limits and closed since 1987. But a City Council resolution was introduced to stop trespassing and remove potential liability from the city.

The resolution goes before the full City Council for a vote on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the rally starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

