Group plans peaceful rally at Honolulu Hale to save popular Haiku Stairs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Friends of Haiku Stairs are planning a peaceful rally at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday afternoon.

The group wants to start a dialogue with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi at the City Council to save Haiku Stairs, also known as “Stairway to Heaven.”

The stairs remain a popular hiking spot despite being off limits and closed since 1987. But a City Council resolution was introduced to stop trespassing and remove potential liability from the city.

The resolution goes before the full City Council for a vote on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the rally starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

