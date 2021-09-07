Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Calm weather to linger into the weekend

Forecast: Calm conditions to linger into the weekend
Forecast: Calm conditions to linger into the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:32 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relatively dry moderate trades will continue through the forecast period. Clouds and showers will remain focused over windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours through this time. Moderate trades will demonstrate occasional minor fluctuations in intensity while upstream moisture remains on the drier side.

A series of overlapping south swells will keep surf near seasonal levels through the work week, with surf dropping to slightly below normal levels over the weekend into early next week. East shore surf will remain very small during the next 7 days. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through Thursday. A small north-northeast swell will give a small boost to north shore surf Friday and Saturday, followed by a small north swell keeping surf from going flat up north Sunday through early next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waikiki
Hawaii sees drop in tourists 2 weeks after governor asks visitors not to travel to state
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Law enforcement will be out in force on Labor Day to stop large gatherings.
Increased law enforcement presence expected to break up large Labor Day gatherings
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics
EMS in Oahu
2-year-old in serious condition after being hit by vehicle

Latest News

Forecast: Stronger winds coming soon
Forecast: Stronger winds coming back soon after Labor Day weekend
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, September 6, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, September 6, 2021
Windward areas may see fewer showers, but winds will be light enough for clouds to build up...
Lighter trades for Labor Day
Windward areas may see fewer showers, but winds will be light enough for clouds to build up...
Lighter winds, spotty afternoon leeward showers possible for Labor Day