Forecast: Calm weather to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relatively dry moderate trades will continue through the forecast period. Clouds and showers will remain focused over windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours through this time.

Moderate trades will demonstrate occasional minor fluctuations in intensity while upstream moisture remains on the drier side.

A series of overlapping south swells will keep surf near seasonal levels through the work week, with surf dropping to slightly below normal levels over the weekend into early next week.

East shore surf will remain very small during the next seven days.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain nearly flat through Thursday. A small north-northeast swell will give a small boost to north shore surf Friday and Saturday, followed by a small north swell keeping surf from going flat up north Sunday through early next week.

