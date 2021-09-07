Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Calm weather to linger into the weekend

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relatively dry moderate trades will continue through the forecast period. Clouds and showers will remain focused over windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours through this time.

Moderate trades will demonstrate occasional minor fluctuations in intensity while upstream moisture remains on the drier side.

A series of overlapping south swells will keep surf near seasonal levels through the work week, with surf dropping to slightly below normal levels over the weekend into early next week.

East shore surf will remain very small during the next seven days.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain nearly flat through Thursday. A small north-northeast swell will give a small boost to north shore surf Friday and Saturday, followed by a small north swell keeping surf from going flat up north Sunday through early next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waikiki
Hawaii sees drop in tourists 2 weeks after governor asks visitors not to travel to state
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Law enforcement will be out in force on Labor Day to stop large gatherings.
Increased law enforcement presence expected to break up large Labor Day gatherings
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics
EMS in Oahu
2-year-old in serious condition after being hit by vehicle

Latest News

HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Despite pledged crackdown, watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Volunteers from across the island and abroad work to clear the aina at the Huilua Fishpond
Volunteers band together to preserve Windward Oahu’s ancient Huilua Fishpond
It’s a treatment that’s already being offered by hospitals on an outpatient basis for people...
Some physicians want to expand antibody treatment to keep mild COVID patients out of the hospital
Regeneron / Gray Station File Images
Some physicians want to expand antibody treatment to keep mild COVID patients out of the hospital