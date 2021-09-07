Tributes
Despite new report, state says Mu variant hasn’t been detected in Hawaii

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a new report, the state Department of Health says there’s no evidence of the Mu variant in Hawaii.

In its latest report on variants just last week, Health Department experts said the Delta variant is making up nearly all of Hawaii’s infections.

Researchers did not detect the Mu strain, another mutation of concern.

The Global Health Initiative website, however, shows 39 cases of Mu across the state.

The variant ― like Delta ― has been described as highly contagious and potentially able to resist antibodies from vaccines.

The World Health Organization has only listed Mu as a variant of interest at this point.

