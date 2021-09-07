Tributes
Department of Health temporarily shuts down roach-infested Maui pizzeria

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:34 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health department food safety inspectors issued a red placard to Nikki’s Pizza in Lahaina after observing several health hazards.

Inspectors visited the restaurant in the Whaler’s Village food court on Aug. 31.

During that inspection, they found signs of a roach infestation, including multiple traps with dozens of dead and live cockroaches. Inspectors say there were about 50-70 dead roaches, and upwards of six live roaches in each of seven traps.

Several roach traps had also been stapled to the ceiling and placed on a prep chill refrigerator in the kitchen.

Rodent droppings were also found in the kitchen along with improper food storage and handwashing practices.

The business was ordered to close and address the violations. The DOH made a follow-up visit on Sept. 2 and noted the business was making progress, but pests were still actively observed.

The business remains closed for now. Another inspection is scheduled for Sept. 10.

