CDC data: Overall, Hawaii’s COVID cases, fatalities are lowest in nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When it comes to COVID cases, the CDC says Hawaii has had the lowest infection rate in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

But the current trajectory Hawaii is on is concerning to health officials.

CDC data shows that last week, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, for every 100,00 people in Hawaii, there were about 408 individuals who got sick with the virus. That brought Hawaii’s infection rate to 15th highest in the country.

As for COVID deaths in the last week, Hawaii was in the middle of the list with about two people out of 100,000 dying from COVID.

Overall, since the start of the pandemic, Hawaii has had the lowest death rate.

Meanwhile, southern states have seen drastic spikes in both cases and deaths.

View the data below:

Hawaii's overall rate of confirmed infections. (Graphics / CDC data)

Hawaii's COVID cases as compared with other states. (Graphics)

