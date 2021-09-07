Tributes
499 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide, no additional deaths

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported 499 new COVID-19 cases statewide.

The latest cases brought the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 68,764.

Meanwhile, no new fatalities were reported. The death toll stands at 626.

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, as of Tuesday, 443 people were hospitalized with COVID — 87% of them were unvaccinated.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 11,265 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Tuesday:

  • 364 were on Oahu
  • 50 on Hawaii Island
  • 38 on Maui
  • 45 on Kauai

There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 64.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 72.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

