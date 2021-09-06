Wahine volleyball falls to No. 19 Utah in four sets

Tributes
A tough weekend on the road for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team, falling to No. 19 Utah in four sets to close out the Utah Classic.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:29 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tough weekend on the road for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team, falling to No. 19 Utah in four sets to close out the Utah Classic.

The ‘Bows have now dropped three of their last matches for the first time since 2017, Hawaii also closing the Utah Classic 0-3 after a losses to Utah Valley and San Diego.

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle continues her electric start to the season, leading the ‘Bows with 17 kills and eight digs against the Utes.

The Wahine now return home to host USC in a pair of matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center — first match is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. HST.

