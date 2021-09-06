Tensions rise, tempers flare between vaccine opponents, public authorities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vaccination opponents and supporters clashed at a Nanakuli shopping center at a mobile vaccination clinic on Saturday.

State Sen. Kurt Fevella, (R) Ewa Beach, said after he approached several protesters who had walked on the Nanakuli Villages Shopping Center property, a female demonstrator made contact with him.

“I got hip blocked, I got elbowed and I got shoved in the chest,” said Fevella.

“I’m kind of a big guy so she kind of bounced off of me.”

Fevella said many residents were were interested in being vaccinated or tested ended up avoiding the clinic because of the protests.

The confrontation is the latest between critics and supporters of vaccinations. Last week, demonstrators clashed with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi over mask and vaccine mandates.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said anti-vaccine protesters also made threats and posted anti-Semitic flyers outside his condo.

“The gatherings outside of my home have essentially been parties where people have been celebrating an opposition position,” Green said.

“There was spread among the protesters. I know because one of the law enforcement individuals ended up catching COVID.”

Green said he worries that an anti-vaccination rally Saturday night in Waikiki could also become a super spreader event.

He said that’s why he lobbied Gov. David Ige unsuccessfully to issue a 72-hour “Safer at Home” order during the Labor Day weekend to prevent large gatherings.

He said a Safer at Home order would allow police to close off entrances to parks and beaches over the long weekend.

A representative from the group that organized Saturday’s rally did not return calls.

