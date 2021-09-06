Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Tensions rise, tempers flare between vaccine opponents, public authorities

Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small group even targeted a west Oahu vaccine clinic over the weekend while others took to the streets of Waikiki.(Sen. Kurt Fevella / Traffic Cameras.)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vaccination opponents and supporters clashed at a Nanakuli shopping center at a mobile vaccination clinic on Saturday.

State Sen. Kurt Fevella, (R) Ewa Beach, said after he approached several protesters who had walked on the Nanakuli Villages Shopping Center property, a female demonstrator made contact with him.

“I got hip blocked, I got elbowed and I got shoved in the chest,” said Fevella.

“I’m kind of a big guy so she kind of bounced off of me.”

Fevella said many residents were were interested in being vaccinated or tested ended up avoiding the clinic because of the protests.

The confrontation is the latest between critics and supporters of vaccinations. Last week, demonstrators clashed with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi over mask and vaccine mandates.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said anti-vaccine protesters also made threats and posted anti-Semitic flyers outside his condo.

“The gatherings outside of my home have essentially been parties where people have been celebrating an opposition position,” Green said.

“There was spread among the protesters. I know because one of the law enforcement individuals ended up catching COVID.”

Green said he worries that an anti-vaccination rally Saturday night in Waikiki could also become a super spreader event.

He said that’s why he lobbied Gov. David Ige unsuccessfully to issue a 72-hour “Safer at Home” order during the Labor Day weekend to prevent large gatherings.

He said a Safer at Home order would allow police to close off entrances to parks and beaches over the long weekend.

A representative from the group that organized Saturday’s rally did not return calls.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
10 COVID fatalities reported including a man in his 20s; 731 new cases added
FILE
Going into Labor Day, nearly every Oahu hospital is now at or near ICU capacity
Hulopoe Beach Park
Lanai residents look to limit access at popular beach park inundated by tourists
Unemployment/FILE
Thousands lose jobless benefits as pandemic federal programs expire
FILE
Amid hospital crisis, governor pledges strict enforcement of COVID rules over holiday weekend

Latest News

The panel will be making recommendations on what needs to be implemented to ensure the safety...
Settlement reached in class action suit between Hawaii inmates and state public safety department
Starbucks Pearlridge was among the companies hiring for various locations.
Pearlridge Center hosts weekend job fairs as employers get a start on holiday hiring
The Queen Kapiolani Statue at Kapiolani park is looking more blue than usual following recent...
Beloved Queen Kapiolani statue turns blue prompting a restoration redo
Hawaii Police Department
Pahoa crash kills 1 man on Hawaii Island overnight