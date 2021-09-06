Pearlridge Center hosts weekend job fairs as employers get a start on holiday hiring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As select unemployment benefits are coming to an end, Hawaii businesses are seeking some new employees.

At Pearlridge Center, one of two hiring fairs was held this weekend. Around 20 stores and restaurants participated in the mass hiring event, meeting prospective employees looking for full and part-time jobs.

Opportunities ranged from food service jobs to retail and management. There were also advertising account executive and security positions available.

Some businesses are getting staffed up ahead of the busy holiday season.

“As we kind of try to get back to some type of normal, we’re starting to see people slowly wanting to come back to wanting to work,” Starbucks Pearlridge Manager Taylor Mahi said. “We’re looking to hire both barista and shift supervisor positions at all of our different locations, so there’s opportunities for everyone no matter what part of the island they’re on.”

Another job fair at the mall will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 12 in the makai center court in the mall.

Other employers seeking to hire include:

Beer Lab HI

California Pizza Kitchen

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Homegrown

Jeans Warehouse

Jeans Warehouse Kids

Lens Crafters

Manaola

Ross Dress for Less

Sephora

Spectrum

Starbucks

T&C Surf

Tricked Out Accessories

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.