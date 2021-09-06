Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Mckenzie Milton plays in first game since 2018, leading FSU to near comeback against Notre Dame

Mckenzie Milton is back.
Mckenzie Milton is back.(FSU Football)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:49 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mckenzie Milton is back.

After 1,017 days, the former Mililani and UCF quarterback returned to the field after suffering a gruesome right leg injury in 2018, making his Florida State debut on Sunday against No. 9 Notre Dame.

In the seminoles season opener, sophomore Jordan Travis got the start under center — also making his debut in the Garnet and Gold — completing nine of his 19 passes for 130 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The former Trojan did not see the field until the fourth quarter after Travis’ helmet fell off during a play, that would ultimately end Travis’ night.

From then on Milton led the offense to a near over time upset of the Fighting Irish — Milton completed five of seven passes for 49 yards.

FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald would miss a 37-yard field goal in overtime, leading to ND’s game winning kick to seal the deal in Tallahasse.

Social media was a buzz after Milton’s return, including The UCF football team.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
10 COVID fatalities reported including a man in his 20s; 731 new cases added
FILE
Going into Labor Day, nearly every Oahu hospital is now at or near ICU capacity
Hulopoe Beach Park
Lanai residents look to limit access at popular beach park inundated by tourists
Unemployment/FILE
Thousands lose jobless benefits as pandemic federal programs expire
Because of the labor shortage, management at some businesses have stepped up to keep their...
Hawaii businesses still struggling to hire as some unemployment benefits come to an end

Latest News

A tough weekend on the road for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team, falling to...
Wahine volleyball falls to No. 19 Utah in four sets
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team christened their new home turf with a...
‘Bows open Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex with win over Portland State
‘Bows host first football game in Manoa against Portland State
‘Bows host first football game in Manoa against Portland State
‘Bows host first football game in Manoa against Portland State
‘Bows host first football game in Manoa against Portland State