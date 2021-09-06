Mckenzie Milton plays in first game since 2018, leading FSU to near comeback against Notre Dame

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mckenzie Milton is back.

After 1,017 days, the former Mililani and UCF quarterback returned to the field after suffering a gruesome right leg injury in 2018, making his Florida State debut on Sunday against No. 9 Notre Dame.

In the seminoles season opener, sophomore Jordan Travis got the start under center — also making his debut in the Garnet and Gold — completing nine of his 19 passes for 130 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The former Trojan did not see the field until the fourth quarter after Travis’ helmet fell off during a play, that would ultimately end Travis’ night.

From then on Milton led the offense to a near over time upset of the Fighting Irish — Milton completed five of seven passes for 49 yards.

FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald would miss a 37-yard field goal in overtime, leading to ND’s game winning kick to seal the deal in Tallahasse.

Social media was a buzz after Milton’s return, including The UCF football team.

You've got a whole Nation behind you, KZ#10hana pic.twitter.com/lz0k1mEMfN — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 6, 2021

