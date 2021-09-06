Lighter winds, spotty afternoon leeward showers possible for Labor Day

Trade winds will noticeably decline by Labor Day, while a lingering upper level disturbance to the north will keep somewhat unstable conditions over the islands. Some drier air is expected to move in from the east, which should limit showers for windward and mauka areas. However, the lighter winds may allow daytime sea breezes to develop, could then lead to clouds and some pop-up showers for leeward areas during the afternoon. Trade winds are expected to rebuild Tuesday and Wednesday.

In surf, a few south swells will keep the ocean from going completely flat on south-facing shores. East and northeast shore surf will decline as the trade winds back off. No significant swells are on the horizon for north and west shores.

