Increased law enforcement presence expected to stop large Labor Day gatherings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - County law enforcement and leaders said that added presence will continue through Labor Day to ensure gatherings do not exceed mandate limits.

Fines start at $250 for crowds that exceed the current limit of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Hospital workers here on Oahu said they are working well above capacity.

Hawaii News Now did reach out to the Honolulu Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to see if any citations have been handed out. No emergency order violation arrests were made over the weekend, according to HPD’s arrest logs.

An ICU nurse at Kaiser said on Friday that there isn’t any room left and they are at a point where some non-COVID patients are having to wait for beds.

This worker joins other hospital workers with a plea: Be careful, be safe, and don’t contribute to the spread.

Mayor Rick Blandiardi said in a press conference Friday that his primary concern is to take pressure off of hospitals.

He said now is the time to think about others and to do your part in stopping the spread.

On the Big Island, all social gatherings indoors are limited to 10 people.

Hospital workers on the Big Island said they’re in a similar, bleak situation as Oahu’s hospitals.

They are operating above capacity and they’ll be stretched even more with just a few additional COVID patients needing care.

Parks and recreational facilities are open on the Big Island, but all pavilions are closed and canopies and pop-up tents are prohibited.

Hawaii Island reported 100 new cases on Sunday.

Kauai reported 29 new cases Sunday.

On Friday, a Hawaii Pacific Health health care representative said hospitals on Kauai were doing well but very busy. She said no one on Kauai should have issues getting immediate emergency care right now.

Another island official says the county exceeded its capacity for contact tracing.

On Kauai, the fine for gatherings can go as high as $500 if a business is involved.

Acting Maui Chief of Police Dean Rickard said during Ige’s news conference that the department has additional staffing if needed and will pull from its support service and investigative bureaus to assist if needed this weekend in order to enforce the emergency mandate.

Maui County has a limit of 10 for gatherings indoors and 25 outdoors.

Maui Health said on Friday that their hospital is operating just under or at capacity, but said for the most part that folks aren’t having to wait for care.

The CEO of Maui Health says that he is advocating for added restrictions immediately before health care workers are overwhelmed.

