Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Howard U. renames fine arts college after Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, a Howard University graduate, is being remembered with the fine arts building...
Chadwick Boseman, a Howard University graduate, is being remembered with the fine arts building named for him.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:55 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chadwick Boseman is being remembered at Howard University.

The historically Black university has renamed its fine arts college after the late “Black Panther” actor.

On Twitter, Howard University said he “left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation.”

Boseman graduated from the school in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing. He died last year from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Marvel Entertainment owner Walt Disney is also pledging to build a new state-of-the-art facility at the school.

The company is also planning an endowment in honor of Boseman.

Howard University's fine arts building is renamed for Chadwick Boseman.
Howard University's fine arts building is renamed for Chadwick Boseman.(Source: CNN/file)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
10 COVID fatalities reported including a man in his 20s; 731 new cases added
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics
The Queen Kapiolani Statue at Kapiolani park is looking more blue than usual following recent...
Beloved Queen Kapiolani statue turns blue prompting a restoration redo
Because of the labor shortage, management at some businesses have stepped up to keep their...
Hawaii businesses still struggling to hire as some unemployment benefits come to an end
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why

Latest News

Law enforcement will be out in force on Labor Day to stop large gatherings.
Increased law enforcement presence expected to break up large Labor Day gatherings
FILE - Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall...
Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas
EMS in Oahu
2-year-old in serious condition after being hit by vehicle
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by Polk County Sheriff's Office of the...
Suspect held without bond in shooting of Florida family