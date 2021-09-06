Hawaii reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 756 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 68,265.

The state also reported two additional fatalities. Further information on those deaths has yet to be released.

The death toll now stands at 624.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 11,293 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Monday:

473 were on Oahu

119 on Hawaii Island

85 on Maui

65 on Kauai

There were also 14 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 63.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 72.1% have received at least one dose.

