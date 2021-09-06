Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Light winds for Labor Day, but trades to return soon

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gentle to moderate trade winds will hold in place Monday night through Tuesday. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts during the overnight and early morning hours, with a few showers developing over leeward and interior areas each afternoon.

Moderate trades and more typical windward and mauka showers will return late Tuesday and continue through next weekend.

A series of small, long-period south swells will maintain surf heights near seasonal averages over the next few days along south-facing shores, then gradually decline as we approach the middle of the week.

Surf heights along northeast and east-facing shores will trend lower over the next few days as the trade wind speeds decrease. No significant swells are expected through the forecast period.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
10 COVID fatalities reported including a man in his 20s; 731 new cases added
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics
The Queen Kapiolani Statue at Kapiolani park is looking more blue than usual following recent...
Beloved Queen Kapiolani statue turns blue prompting a restoration redo
Because of the labor shortage, management at some businesses have stepped up to keep their...
Hawaii businesses still struggling to hire as some unemployment benefits come to an end
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a fire at a Salt Lake church.
Arson investigation launched following fire at Salt Lake church
The suit challenged the state's handling of the pandemic in prisons and jails.
Settlement reached in class action suit between Hawaii inmates and state public safety department
An HPD officer stepped in when anti-vaccination demonstrators approached a Nanakuli vaccine...
Tensions rise, tempers flare between vaccine opponents, public authorities
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics