Forecast: Light winds for Labor Day, but trades to return soon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gentle to moderate trade winds will hold in place Monday night through Tuesday. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts during the overnight and early morning hours, with a few showers developing over leeward and interior areas each afternoon.

Moderate trades and more typical windward and mauka showers will return late Tuesday and continue through next weekend.

A series of small, long-period south swells will maintain surf heights near seasonal averages over the next few days along south-facing shores, then gradually decline as we approach the middle of the week.

Surf heights along northeast and east-facing shores will trend lower over the next few days as the trade wind speeds decrease. No significant swells are expected through the forecast period.

