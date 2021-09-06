Car crashes into Nanakuli home, nearly hitting child

NANAKULI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The American Red Cross is helping a Nanakuli family after a car crashed into their house late Sunday.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the house on Farrington Highway, near Helelua Street.

No injuries were reported, but the family said it was a close call as a child was almost injured.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash.

