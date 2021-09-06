Bicyclist hit by vehicle near Ala Moana park dies weeks after crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weeks after a critical crash near Ala Moana, the bicyclist involved has died.

The crash happened on Aug. 17 around 11:30 p.m. along Ala Moana Park Drive and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Police said the 60-year-old was riding outside of a marked crosswalk when he rode into the street and was hit by a car. HPD also added that the man was not wearing a helmet and did not have any additional safety equipment like lights or reflectors on his bike at the time of the crash.

The vehicle that hit him was being driven by a 26-year-old Honolulu man who had an 18-year-old visitor from the mainland. They were not injured.

The Medical Examiner says the bicyclist passed away from his injuries Sunday.

Police said neither speed, drugs, or alcohol appeared to be contributing factors.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.