Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Beloved Queen Kapiolani statue turns blue prompting a restoration redo

The Queen Kapiolani Statue at Kapiolani park is looking more blue than usual following recent...
The Queen Kapiolani Statue at Kapiolani park is looking more blue than usual following recent restoration work.(HNN)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:50 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent restoration of a beloved statue in Honolulu raised concerns among some in the community.

The statue of Queen Kapiolani at her namesake park was restored by mainland company RLA Conservation in April, according to the city’s culture and arts office.

The monarch’s dress was restored to a deep blue color, but since then, the paint used deteriorated and changed to a brighter vibrant blue. The color didn’t look right to some people online who were led to think the statue was spray painted or vandalized.

To address the rumors, the city explained online what happened, saying the deterioration in color was likely due to a reaction between the paint and lacquer on the statue.

AN UPDATE ON QUEEN KAPI’OLANI STATUE: As many of you know, MOCA recently completed the conservation of Queen Kapi’olani...

Posted by Honolulu Mayor's Office of Culture and the Arts on Sunday, September 5, 2021

As a result of this unexpected change, the city said RLA Conservation will return to Oahu this month to redo the work using different products.

The statue stands at the start of the paved walkway at the park in the shadow of Diamond Head. It’s often draped in lei as people use it to honor Queen Kapiolani, who was Hawaii’s Queen Consort from 1874 to 1891.

No word on how much the restoration work cost the city.

The Queen Kapiolani Statue at Kapiolani park is looking more blue than usual following recent...
The Queen Kapiolani Statue at Kapiolani park is looking more blue than usual following recent restoration work.(HNN)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
10 COVID fatalities reported including a man in his 20s; 731 new cases added
FILE
Going into Labor Day, nearly every Oahu hospital is now at or near ICU capacity
Hulopoe Beach Park
Lanai residents look to limit access at popular beach park inundated by tourists
Unemployment/FILE
Thousands lose jobless benefits as pandemic federal programs expire
FILE
Amid hospital crisis, governor pledges strict enforcement of COVID rules over holiday weekend

Latest News

Hawaii Police Department
Pahoa crash kills 1 man on Hawaii Island overnight
Lab testing / file image
10 COVID fatalities reported including a man in his 20s; 731 new cases added
Because of the labor shortage, management at some businesses have stepped up to keep their...
Hawaii businesses still struggling to hire as some unemployment benefits come to an end
The van sat along Keawe Street in Kakaako when it was vandalized.
Mobile clinic vehicle staffed by JABSOM students targeted again by vandals