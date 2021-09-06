Tributes
Arson investigation launched following fire at Salt Lake church

Authorities are investigating a fire at a Salt Lake church.
Authorities are investigating a fire at a Salt Lake church.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:53 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department has opened an arson investigation following a fire at a Salt Lake church.

The two-alarm blaze started around 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Philomena Church on Ala Laulani Street.

Honolulu fire officials said flames and heavy smoke were coming from the preschool building on property.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 30 minutes, but two classrooms and a church storage room were damaged.

Police said the fire caused more than $20,000 in damage.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect.

No injuries were reported.

The preschool is off Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

This story will be updated.

