2-year-old in serious condition after being hit by vehicle
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:40 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A toddler is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in Honolulu on Sunday, Emergency Medical Services said.
The incident happened on Hoolai Street, near McKinley High School, around 5:45 p.m.
EMS said the 2-year-old suffered multiple injuries, including to his head.
At last check, he was listed in serious condition.
