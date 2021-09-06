2-year-old in serious condition after being hit by vehicle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A toddler is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in Honolulu on Sunday, Emergency Medical Services said.

The incident happened on Hoolai Street, near McKinley High School, around 5:45 p.m.

EMS said the 2-year-old suffered multiple injuries, including to his head.

At last check, he was listed in serious condition.

