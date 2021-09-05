Tributes
Pahoa crash kills 1 man on Hawaii Island overnight

Hawaii Police Department
Hawaii Police Department(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man driving a Toyota Tacoma was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Hawaii Island Saturday night.

Hawaii Island police say the man was heading north on Highway 130 when he lost control and slid off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled over and the driver was later found unresponsive in the vehicle.

It happened near Kaluahine Street in Pahoa around 9:20 p.m.

Police said around the time of the crash, it had been raining and the road was wet. Police have not determined if drugs or alcohol were factors, but investigators say the man was speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver who has yet to be publicly identified was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy has been scheduled.

This marks Hawaii Island’s 16th traffic death of the year compared to 13 during this time last year.

