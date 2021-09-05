Lighter trade winds into the Labor Day holiday

Trade winds will diminish Sunday and become even lighter for the Labor Day holiday on Monday. Clouds and showers will still favor windward and mauka areas, especially Sunday morning, but leeward areas may also get more afternoon clouds and maybe a pop-up shower or two when the trade flow weakens, mainly on Monday. The trades should rebuild a little for the latter part of the work week.

A small craft advisory will continue for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, but will likely expire Sunday. Surf is quiet, but a small, medium- to long-period south swell will keep some waves coming in for south-facing shores. East shore surf will be declining as the trade winds ease. No other significant swells are expected for the coming week.

