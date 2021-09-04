Thousands lose jobless benefits as pandemic federal programs expire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 35,000 people statewide are losing jobless benefits as multiple federal unemployment programs end on Saturday.

Four federally funded programs to help those without jobs are expiring:

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance covered gig workers and others not traditionally eligible for aid.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation extended benefits up to 53 weeks. The usual unemployment aid is 26 weeks.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation added an extra $300 per week.

And the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation added another $100 a week for “hybrid” workers.

In Hawaii, more than 15,000 people were receiving PUA and/or MEUC funds and over 25,000 received benefits from the PEUC program.

The director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, said PUA was especially helpful for those who did not qualify for regular unemployment benefits.

“It was mostly for those who were self-employed,” Perreira-Eustaquio said.

“But we also had individuals who collected PUA who did not qualify for regular unemployment insurance or they had a COVID-related reason, such as child care, they had to watch their kids because of distance learning, or they had a family member who contracted COVID — some of those reasons don’t count for qualification.”

Following the expiration of these federal programs, nearly 22,000 will not be eligible to continue receiving benefits.

Furthermore, with COVID cases surging, DLIR director worries more people may lose their jobs.

“We’re hearing that there are going to be additional layoffs due to the impact of COVID in the community, and we’re seeing that already,” Perreira-Eustaquio said.

