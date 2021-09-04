Tributes
Tributes
Strong winds whip up rare dust storm on Hawaii Island

Winds whipped up a rare dust storm on Hawaii Island on Friday.
Winds whipped up a rare dust storm on Hawaii Island on Friday.(Kristen Kam)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong winds Friday whipped up a rare dust storm on the Big Island.

The county is warning of low visibility in some areas, and drivers are urged to avoid Highway 190 between Daniel K Inouye Highway (Saddle Road) and Waimea.

Officials said if the dusty conditions persist, roads in the area could be closed.

