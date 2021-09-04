Tributes
Program covers education costs for aspiring Hawaii teachers

File photo of a Hawaii school.
File photo of a Hawaii school.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aspiring teachers could get their schooling paid for as long as they decide to stay in the islands.

Stipends through UH’s Grow Our Own Initiative will cover tuition costs at the College of Education.

Applicants must already have a bachelor’s degree and commit to working in Hawaii public schools.

For more information, click here.

