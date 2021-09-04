Program covers education costs for aspiring Hawaii teachers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aspiring teachers could get their schooling paid for as long as they decide to stay in the islands.

Stipends through UH’s Grow Our Own Initiative will cover tuition costs at the College of Education.

Do you want to become a local teacher and possess a Bachelor’s degree already? You may be eligible for stipends to cover tuition costs through the Grow Our Own (GOO) Teachers Initiative! More info at: https://t.co/bCXiTcEGV0. pic.twitter.com/1aFDle5U8u — Hawai‘i Public Schools (@HIDOE808) September 3, 2021

Applicants must already have a bachelor’s degree and commit to working in Hawaii public schools.

