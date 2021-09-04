Tributes
HFD investigates cause of massive fire that destroyed 20 cars, building in Waianae

File image.
File image.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a massive two-alarm fire that destroyed 20 cars and building in Waianae on Friday afternoon.

Officials said they received a call about a fire just after 2 p.m. at a structure on Paheehee Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters said flames and thick black smoke were emanating from the building.

HFD said a 70-year-old man was inside at the time of the fire but was able to escape uninjured.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 4:30 p.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

The cost of damages in unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

