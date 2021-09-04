Healthcare leaders: Nearly every Oahu hospital is at or near ICU capacity

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s healthcare leaders gave the Senate’s Special Committee on COVID-19 sobering news on Friday about the situation in Hawaii’s intensive care units.

Healthcare Association of Hawaii’s Hilton Raethel told lawmakers every Oahu hospital, except for Tripler Medical Center and Kapiolani Medical Center, is at or near ICU capacity.

The state has 223 licensed adult ICU beds in all of its medical facilities.

“We’re getting close to not being able to provide ICU care for patients needing it, which means some patients will not get the optimal level of care to maintain health and potentially life,” he said.

During the pandemic’s peak last August, 131 COVID patients were hospitalized. Now there are more than 440 and the forecast isn’t promising.

“All the models say the hospitalization numbers will continue to climb into, if not through, most of September,” Raethel said.

State Health Director Dr. Libby Char said the state is increasing its capacity to test for COVID, and is trying to ramp up its use of monoclonal antibody treatment for select patients.

The state is bringing in 30 FEMA professionals to staff six sites that will administer the shots.

But Char warned the antibody treatment isn’t appropriate for every COVID case.

“It will temporarily boost your immune system, just for that single exposure that you had,” she said. “It’s not a panacea. It doesn’t protect you for the next month or anything like that.

“It’s a very temporary thing.”

As for Hawaii’s liquid oxygen supplies, Raethel said Hawaii will not run short by Sept. 6 ― as had been feared. He said the state is working on getting more oxygen containers and generators, and University of Hawaii engineering professors are helping hospitals find ways to conserve oxygen.

“We have averted the immediate crisis with an incredible amount of work and energy by all parties involved,” he said.

An additional 200 FEMA healthcare workers will arrive this weekend to join the more than 400 currently assisting at Hawaii’s hospitals.

Raethel said that even with the recent surge in cases, since the pandemic began Hawaii still has the lowest COVID infection and COVID-related death rates in the nation.

