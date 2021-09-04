Hawaii’s health care workers are begging you to stay home this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health care workers have a plea for the public: Stay home over Labor Day weekend.

Health officials with Wilcox Medical Center and Maui Memorial Hospital said their hospitals are very busy, but for the most are not having patients wait for a bed.

Hospitals on the Big Island and Oahu, however, are over capacity.

But health care officials across all islands are nervous about gatherings this weekend ― and are begging people to stay home to wider transmission of COVID-19.

They say it’s not just hospital space that’s being overwhelmed. It’s hospital staff, too.

“I think the biggest sacrifice for any of our frontline workers is just time away from their family,” said Trudy Erece, the clinical nursing director with Hilo Medical Center.

“Psychologically, mentally, it’s fatiguing,” added Mike Rembis, the CEO for the Maui Health System. “You’re seeing people in their 30s struggling to breathe and struggling to live.”

Health care workers are reporting that shifts typically run 12 hours.

But 16-hour shifts are becoming more and more common.

“Now with COVID, we’re scrambling for gurneys, scrambling to find beds,” said Gaylynn Ledda-Camara, a nurse working in Kaiser Permanente’s Emergency Department.

“We’re holding patients in the ER and our staff is working 16 hour shifts a day. "

“When we talk to people who are sick, we just feel their fear,” said Anne Dempsey, the chief of family practice and internal medicine at Hawaii Pacific Health’s Kauai Medical Clinic in Lihue.

Dempsey and her team make calls to COVID-positive patients to see what medication can be used to help them at home.

“The patients who are vaccinated have much milder symptoms,” Dempsey said. “They’re not as sick. The people who are unvaccinated, they feel horrible.”

About 85% of those hospitalized don’t have their shots, according to health officials. Hospital workers said much of the illness they are dealing with is preventable.

“It’s going to get to the point where your mom, your uncle, your auntie will be held back because that room has been taken up by a COVID patient,” said WooAe Fabro, a nurse in Kaiser’s ICU unit.

“There is no room here.”

So health care workers have a plea for the public to stay home for spread and safety. They said if you get yourself into trouble and need to go to the emergency room, it is possible there will be a wait.

“All the hospitals in Hawaii are nervous,” said Rembis. “There’s a limit on what we can do.”

Added Fabro: “This Labor Day weekend, spend time with your family in that close-knit circle, stay at home and enjoy each other. You don’t want to be coming into the hospital right now. You are going to be fighting for your life.”

Some workers also want leaders to strongly consider more restrictions to ease the spread of the virus.

“We have to do something serious,” said Rembis. “It has to happen now. Not in a week or a month. This surge has to be curtailed as soon as possible.”

Erece agreed.

“We really saw that the restrictions did help our numbers,” of the Hilo Medical Center. “And we ask lawmakers that you just consider what is going on and the impact of not having restrictions could possibly have on our future cases, or just what the hospitals are going through right now.”

