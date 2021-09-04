Tributes
Hawaii Island police charge man accused of assaulting 2 people in Kailua-Kona

Camilo Moreno
Camilo Moreno(Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:50 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested and charged a man accused of assaulting two people during separate incidents in Kailua-Kona.

Authorities said 21-year-old Camilo Moreno fled after striking a 52-year-old man near Hale Halawai Park on Alii Drive just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

About five hours later police said Moreno then attacked and robbed a 36-year-old woman around the same area.

Officials said no serious injuries were reported.

Moreno was arrested the next day in the area where the crimes were committed.

Following police investigation, Moreno was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree robbery.

His bail is set at $25,500.

Moreno is due back in court on Sept. 13 and is scheduled to enter a plea on Thursday for a separate assault case that happened in early-August.

