Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Trade winds slowly ease for the holiday weekend

Strong trade winds are slowly easing into the Labor Day weekend.
Strong trade winds are slowly easing into the Labor Day weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:13 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong trade winds will start to slowly decline Saturday. The winds will then diminish further Sunday and remain light to moderate for most of the coming week as a low pressure system and a front pass to the north. For now, the gusty trades and expected low humidity levels will keep a red flag warning up for the leeward areas of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through this afternoon.

For mariners, a small craft advisory has been extended to all Hawaiian coastal waters due to the strong trade winds. In surf, a series of small south swells through the middle of next week, with a larger swell possible near the end of the week. Choppy surf on east-facing shores will decrease as the trade winds decline over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Amid hospital crisis, governor pledges strict enforcement of COVID rules over holiday weekend
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
State reports 20 COVID clusters linked to restaurants, food service employees
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 865 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Hospitals across the state are seeing an unprecedented surge in COVID patients.
Hawaii health care workers: Tougher mandates are needed to tackle COVID crisis
Mother on vacation pinned between cars in hit-and-run at Kahala Mall
Judge throws out hit-and-run case that nearly killed 2, saying prosecutors took too long

Latest News

Tracking blustery trade winds
Hawaii News Now - Friday Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forecast: Breezy winds to ease over the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds will hold strong Saturday and then ease during the rest of the holiday weekend
HFD keeps up with a busy season for brush fires in the summer months. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Red flag warning extended for leeward areas across the state
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, September 3, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, September 3, 2021