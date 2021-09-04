Forecast: Trade winds slowly ease for the holiday weekend

Strong trade winds will start to slowly decline Saturday. The winds will then diminish further Sunday and remain light to moderate for most of the coming week as a low pressure system and a front pass to the north. For now, the gusty trades and expected low humidity levels will keep a red flag warning up for the leeward areas of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through this afternoon.

For mariners, a small craft advisory has been extended to all Hawaiian coastal waters due to the strong trade winds. In surf, a series of small south swells through the middle of next week, with a larger swell possible near the end of the week. Choppy surf on east-facing shores will decrease as the trade winds decline over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.