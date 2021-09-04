125 people were supposed to be at their wedding. They donated 125 meals to hospital workers instead.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tricia and Jerome Bacho got married a year ago Friday, but kept postponing their wedding celebration due to the pandemic.

Then with Hawaii’s COVID surge, they decided to cancel the 125-person celebration they’d planned.

Instead, they spent the money a different way ― by giving 125 Chef Elmer Guzman bentos to staff members at the Queen’s Medical Center.

“We had to make a tough decision and we prayed on it. We wanted to donate our money to those who kept us safe,” said Tricia Bacho.

Respiratory therapist Pua Andrade Kahaulelio was touched by the gesture.

She said she didn’t have time to grab lunch when she headed out the door at 6 a.m. Friday after working a 16-hour shift the day before.

Andrade Kahaulelio helps COVID patients breathe.

“I see COVID 8 inches from my face,” she said.

Kate Chamberlain, a registered nurse in the COVID unit, was also moved by the donation.

“We’ve had multiple family members on the unit and that’s always really difficult,” she said.

The harsh realities of the pandemic have also hit home for Tricia Bacho. She lost her grandfather in the Philippines to the virus.

“It was really hard, but I know he’s watching over us now,” she said.

For these strangers, there’s comfort in shared stories. Chamberlain is planning to get married in the new year ― which comes with pandemic planning jitters.

“It’s was nice to meet them and just see a different perspective if things don’t go according to plan and to see somebody do something positive,” she said.

And for the Bachos, paying it forward is a wedding memory that will last a lifetime.

“It was amazing. I still can’t comprehend what they do day-to-day,” said Jerome Bacho.

“I was teary-eyed,” Andrade Kahaulelio said, of the gift. “I feel special.”

