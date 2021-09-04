‘Bows host first football game in Manoa against Portland State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s no secret that the ‘Bows fell flat last weekend at UCLA, but with a new week UH comes home to host Portland State in Manoa for the first time ever.

The Rainbow Warriors returned to practice this week, looking to turn the corner after their tough weekend in Pasadena.

“Put that in the rear view mirror and lets go.” Head coach Todd Graham told reporters. “That’s only one game and we’ve got our first home game here at Ching field and we’ve got to go and be sound fundamentally.”

The UH defense allowed 244 rushing yards against the Bruins, many of those yards coming off of broken tackles — the ‘Bows looking to eliminate those mistakes moving forward.

“I mean that’s all part of the game you know.” Senior Eugene Ford said. “The biggest thing is to tackle and wrap up, so that’s one implement that we inputted this week is to wrap up.”

On the other side of the ball, the offense wants to start fast, something they’ve struggled to do so far, but this week they want to score first and score fast against Portland State.

“Just got to be discipline, not turn over the ball.” Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro said. “Focus on our reads and just watch the film constantly, they have a good defense, good scheme so I mean were going to have to be ready, be prepared mentally and physically.”

This game will also make history as the ‘Bows are set to debut the newly renovated Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex — albeit without fans — marking the first time football will be played on campus.

At an estimated price tag of $8.3 million, the fast tracked project was completed in just under nine months.

Coach Graham calling it an “amazing task to be able to get done so quickly.”

Kick off from Manoa is set for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum pay-per-view.

